Carterton residents warned to boil water for 24 hours after E.coli found in water bores

Carterton District Council is urging urban residents to boil all water after the Wairarapa town was found to have a low-level contamination of E. coli bacteria in two of the bores which supply water to its residents.

The warning applies to all water being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation or cooking needs and brushing teeth.

“The boil water notice is effective from 3pm Friday 12 March until 3pm Saturday 13 March,” the Council said in a statement today.

“This allows time to flush the pipes and change urban water supply source from the two bores to the Kaipaitangata treatment plant. At this stage, no illness has been reported in relation to this event.”

The council’s Infrastructure, Services and Regulatory Manager Dave Gittings said it was important that residents took the proper precautions while the source of contamination was investigated.

“We’re confident at this stage that the risk to public health has been minimal, as the council has acted early,” Gittings said.

“We have alerted the District Health Board and the local medical centre as a precaution and we are taking all steps necessary to keep our community safe.

“We urge people to follow the boil water instructions and to check on your neighbours and older family members to make sure they know what they need to do to have safe drinking water.”