Carterton boy turns stones into art to raise money for bushfire affected koalas

Rebecca Moore, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Leo loves animals, so when he heard about Australia's devastating bushfires his first thought went to those suffering - especially the koalas.

Leo Sykes, 8, with his sisters Ruby, 3, and Evelyn, 6, at their painted stones stall. Source: Supplied

The 8-year-old Carterton boy wanted to help so he started painting stones, selling them for donations to go towards helping the koalas affected by the blazes.

When he started out, Leo Sykes had a goal of $50 but has since surpassed the number, fundraising over $1500.

His mum Mary told 1 NEWS she was "unbelievably proud of him".

"He is amazing and is never tired of painting. It was all his own idea."

It's believed he's pained about 350 stones and sold them throughout the country and even to the UK, with the help of his parents, grandparents and sisters Evelyn, 6, and Ruby, 3.

Leo's nana Carole Wheeler told 1 NEWS he had spend "hours and hours" painting the stones, with proceeds going to HUHA for the team that are over in Australia helping with the injured wildlife.

Leo wanted to sell his toys to make money, but when his mum declined he came up with the idea to paint stones and sell them at a stall outside his Carterton home, Ms Wheeler said.

"After the fires Leo was very upset about the animals, particularly the koalas.

"He was quite overwhelmed, he said he felt so helpless."

When asked how the youngster felt about making so much money, Ms Wheeler said, "he's pretty smacked really".

"He said to me "nana, I'm turning dust into gold"," she said.

Ms Wheeler said the stones were "mass produced now", with Leo coming up with most of them were his own koala-themed designs.

HUHA thanked Leo for his efforts in a Facebook post.

"Despite the fact that school has now started again, he is still going strong and painting at every opportunity, and his stones are amazing - such wonderful designs with the Australian animals at the heart of them," the post said.

"These donations will make such a difference to the work we are doing over there."

