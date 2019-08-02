TODAY |

Cars swept down street as burst water main floods Queenstown roads

1 NEWS
A contractor in Queenstown caused floods of water to cascade down streets, damaging cars and flooding properties, including a hotel.

Thompson Street, Brunswick Street and Man Street in central Queenstown are closed while repairs to the water main are carried out.

A burst main has caused flooding in Queenstown. Source: Facebook / Southern District Police

The contractor hit a 300-400 millimetre water pipe on Thompson Street, sending water gushing down a bank onto Brunswick Street.

Emergency workers on the scene following flooding in Queenstown. Source: Facebook / Southern District Police

Four cars have been damaged and flooding has been reported.

Images show mud and water strewn over streets, and some debris has flown into Lake Wakatipu. 

There are reports water has hit Hotel St Moritz.

Cars affected by flooding in Queenstown. Source: Facebook / Southern District Police

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the affected area until the issue has been resolved.

A number of cars were swept down a street in the incident. Source: Supplied
