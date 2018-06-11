 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two car salesmen who accidentally left a racist message on a Bay of Plenty woman's phone after she took a vehicle for a test drive have lost their jobs with the Tauranga dealership.

Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.
Source: Marae

The salesmen had been stood down by Farmer Auto Village in Tauranga following the incident in May.

Nurse Narrelle Newdick of Maketu was left shaking and in tears after hearing the racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

Ms Newdick had been set on buying the vehicle she had test driven until she heard the message which left when the two salesmen were talking to each other.

"Your little Māori girl…it keeps going to voice mail," two dealers could be heard saying.

"Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori.

"Go back to Maketu and dig pipis out of the sand."

The managing director of Farmer Auto Village Mike Farmer has told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend the result of the disciplinary process.

"The two salespeople involved in the recording are no longer employed by the company, and we, as a 120-strong team, do not tolerate any type of this behaviour.

"We have taken the appropriate firm action," Mr Farmer said in a written statement, the NZ Herald reported this evening.

Mr Farmer also said he had met with the Newdick family on many occasions "on the steps of restoration" since the voicemail came to light.

He said a reconciliation hui was held in Te Puke last month with Ms Newdick and her family at which he apologised "for the hurt and distress caused to her and her whanau" and Ms Newdick forgave the company.

Ms Newdick last month told TVNZ1's Marae programme she was upset and angry to hear the two minute conversation between the two Farmer Auto Village workers.

"When I received the message I couldn't believe what I was hearing," she said.

The message left her in a state of disbelief.

"What does he even mean by that 'don't be a f***** clever Māori'?

"So because I have a job and I work does that make me a clever Māori in his eyes? I was offended not only for myself but he's lumped us all in that box," Ms Newdick said.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

2
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

06:18
3
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

4
Crusaders Wyatt Crockett celebrates the win. Super Rugby, Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday, 17 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Crusaders extend lead on halftime hooter thanks to superb team try

5

Northland man fined for unlicensed home renovations

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Phil Goff bans far-right Canadian pair from speaking at any Auckland Council buildings

The mayor says Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions.


00:10
The southern right whale has been frolicking in the harbour since Monday.

Curious whale in Wellington Harbour delays berthing of Interislander ferry and postpones capital's Matariki fireworks

It's the first sighting of a southern right whale in the capital for eight years.


06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

Saman Kunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL, was volunteering his time to help rescue the boys.