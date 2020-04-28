Cars lined up outside KFC, McDonald's for lunchtime rush as they open after a month in lockdown

One of the big talking points as New Zealand moved into Alert Level 3 today is that people are now able to get takeaways.

At lunchtime today, there were between 30 and 40 cars lined up for KFC and McDonald's in Auckland's Quay Street.

Quay Street's KFC is opening at 1pm - one of the first in the country - with other restaurants in the franchise opening at 3pm or 5pm throughout the country.

Meanwhile, some McDonald's opened to keen foodies at 5am. The Quay street McDonald's opened at 6am.

McDonald's earlier told 1 NEWS people were after Big Macs, cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and coffee.

Some of McDonald's biggest stores had around 50 people waiting before they opened up today.

Both KFC and McDonald's restaurants will be ramping up social distancing inside their stores, along with health and safety protocols, including staff wearing gloves.

People are asked to be patient though as their fast food may not be as fast as normal.