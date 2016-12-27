Cars of interest identified as hunt continues for those who murdered Upper Hutt woman

Two cars of interest have been identified in the investigation into the murder of an Upper Hutt woman last month.

Lois Tolley, 30, was found dead in her home on Ward Street, Trentham, on Saturday December 10, in what police say was an "execution-type killing".

Four men in their 20s were seen arriving at the house before the attack about midnight on the Friday, and seen jogging away shortly after.

The cars of interest have been confirmed by police as a blue Subaru and a "silver, lowered, sedan-type car with black wheels".

Both cars were seen in the area of Ms Tolley's flat around the time of her death.

This blue Subaru has been identified as a car of interest in the investigation into Lois Tolley's murder. Source: Supplied

A "silver, lowered, sedan-type car with black wheels" has been identified as a car of interest in the investigation into Lois Tolley's murder. Source: Supplied

Descriptions of four suspects, all males, have also been released.

The first is believed to be tall and skinny aged 20s or 30s, the second shorter and wearing baggy clothes, the third tall and lean wearing dark clothing and the fourth younger than the others, who was seen "upset" outside Ms Tolley's flat.