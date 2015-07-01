Cars that don't get unsafe airbags repaired or replaced will fail WOF tests, Government says

All cars with Takata Alpha airbags that have not yet been replaced or repaired will fail Warrant of Fitness (WOF) testing from 2020, with 12,000 airbags yet to be repaired.

Consumer Minister Kris Faafoi said 96 per cent of Takata airbags in New Zealand-new vehicles had been replaced, and 85 per cent of new and used imported vehicle airbags have been repaired.

"I am keen, however, to get a final push in the next few weeks to get all remaining affected vehicles repaired," Mr Faafoi said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"At the end of this year the recall technically ends and becomes the ongoing jurisdiction of the NZ Transport Agency."

In April 2018, the Government announced a compulsory recall of Alpha type Takata brand airbags in new and used cars due to safety risks.

He said there were 12,000 airbags yet to be repaired, with almost all of those in used-imported cars that arrived in New Zealand from 2004.

"While some of these vehicles may be picked up through a WOF check, recall experience shows many may be parked up, or their owners may not respond for extended periods of time," Mr Faafoi said.

From next year, NZTA would flag vehicles that have not had their airbags replaced, preventing them from getting a new Warrant of Fitness. The cars will be considered un-roadworthy until repaired.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Faulty development in the airbags had caused injuries and death overseas.