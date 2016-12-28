Cars collide in Waikato, leaving person in serious condition

 

One person is being transported to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition, after a crash involving two cars in Waikato this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of State Highway 28 and State Highway 5 in Tapapa, just after 10am.

A St John spokesperson says there are two patients, one with serious injuries and one with serious to moderate injuries.

The crash scene has been cleared.

