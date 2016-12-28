Cars collide in Waikato, leaving person in serious condition

One person is being transported to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition, after a crash involving two cars in Waikato this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of State Highway 28 and State Highway 5 in Tapapa, just after 10am.

One person is being taken to hospital after two cars crashed on the corner of SH28 and SH5 in Tapapa this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

A St John spokesperson says there are two patients, one with serious injuries and one with serious to moderate injuries.

One person with serious injuries is being transported to hospital by helicopter after two cars crashed in the Waikato region. Source: 1 NEWS