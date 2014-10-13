Carrot prices fall to seven-year low

Carrots are the cheapest they have been in seven years, while the price for tomatoes, cucumbers and capsicums are falling sharply following the arrival of spring.

Carrot prices fell in September to a weighted average price of $1.79 per kilogram, according to Statistics New Zealand.

"This is the lowest price for carrots since August 2012," Statistics New Zealand consumer prices manager Sarah Johnson said in a statement.

"Carrot prices are typically down at this time of the year, but prices were even lower in September than they have been for some time."

Meanwhile, capsicum prices fell 33 per cent to a weighted average price of $11.74 per kilogram, tomato prices fell to a weighted average price of $9.22 per kilogram, and cucumber prices fell 14 per cent to a weighted average price of $9.39 per kilogram.

The price decrease has been partly offset by a spike in cost for courgettes and broccoli, leading overall fruit and vegetable prices to fall just 1.9 per cent last month.