Where is Carrisa? Police weighing up whether to continue search for missing 21-year-old

Police will decide tonight whether to suspend the search for an Auckland woman who has been missing since last Thursday.

Carrisa Avison, 21, has been missing since last Thursday after she caught a ride from Holder Place to Coast Road in Muriwai, arriving about 11am on that day.

Police say, at this stage, they don't suspect foul play.

They have been searching the Woodville Forest area, near the corner of Coast and Grass Track roads.

"Police are concerned given the length time of she has not made contact with friends or family, as this is out of character for her," they said in an update today.

"We have previously said that we have no reason to suggest any foul play, which is still the case."

They will keep searching today, and will make a decision on whether they should continue tonight.

Carissa was last seen wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black three-quarter leggings and a white t-shirt.

She may also have been wearing a turquoise-coloured snow board jacket, and was carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

Missing person Carissa Avison Source: NZ police