Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

Last night on Seven Sharp we took you inside a hoarder's home, where she was keeping two dogs in one small room.

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door before getting a locksmith to force entry.

She was home, and was hiding in a corner with her animals, that curiously didn't make a single sound.

There was newspaper everywhere, animal waste and piles and piles of "stuff".

The kitchen and bedrooms in that home were empty and unused.

She was living in one tiny part of the house – and so were the dogs.

Last year that same woman was prosecuted by the SPCA and disqualified from owning animals for three years.

Yet, just a few months later, she's collecting again. The last animals in her care, and removed by the SPCA, were half their normal bodyweight.

It was wonderful to see the dogs at the SPCA Village the following week.

One was sporting a dramatic haircut. His coat had been so matted; a general anaesthetic was required before they could help him.

The other dog – a girl - is estimated to be only eight months old – she's probably only known that small room.

Both dogs were running and rolling and happily interacting with everyone. Such a heart-warming contrast to a week ago!

Hopefully they'll find their forever homes – but it won't be until after the case has gone through the courts, likely to be months away.

As for their former owner, there's every chance she's already lining up her next animals.