'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

A Kiwi in Melbourne has described the horrifying moment a car ploughed through pedestrians in the central city, killing three and injuring 20.

Olivia Bell was in an arcade near Bourke Street Mall, where the incident took place, when she "heard screaming and saw people running".

"I thought it was a terrorist attack," she told 1 NEWS.

"A lady by me said she saw legs flying in the air and that it was a car that had mowed down people."

In a media briefing police confirmed the deaths and said they believe the incident is connected to an earlier stabbing in the southern metro area.

A man dressed only in red underwear has been arrested and there is no further threat to the public, however they've been told to avoid the area.

It is not believed to be terror-related.

In town on a work conference, Ms Bell said she wanted to get out of the area as quickly as she could.

"You go into fight or flight mode... I was very fearful for my safety, it was carnage really," she said.

"I wanted to get the hell out of there to be honest."