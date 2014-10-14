 

Carjacker bitten by police dog after Whangarei chase

A man who pulled a woman from her car and sped off in it ended up on the sharp end of a police dog today in Whangarei.

Police dog

Police said a man has been arrested after the alleged carjacking, which happened about 2pm on Paramount Parade in Tikipunga.

The man was spotted driving around by police, and after a long chase around Whangarei and Kamo, the vehicle had its tired spiked, but continued to drive for a while.

The man eventually came to a stop and tried to get away on foot, but was chased down by a police dog and bitten.

He was medically assessed and is being formally interviewed before being charged.

