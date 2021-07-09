Caring for pets and people: What happens if you test positive for Covid-19

Quarantine can be a scary thought, but public health officials don't want it to put people off getting tested for Covid-19.

Source: istock.com

Almost all positive Covid-19 cases in Auckland are moved to a quarantine facility and people are urged to make plans ahead of time for anything that needs special care, such as pets, plants or people.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19?

While negative results are texted, people who test positive for Covid-19 will always be contacted by a phone call first, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

From there, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) says it has dedicated maanaki, or welfare, teams to help people and their whānau.

"Once these needs are determined, the relevant support is provided wherever possible," a spokesperson told 1News.

MY PLANTS NEED TO BE WATERED DURING QUARANTINE?

It's a common issue to crop up when thinking about time away from home — who cares for your plants?

If you develop Covid-19 and need to move to quarantine, you could ask close family, friends or trusted neighbours to help look after your plants, the ARHPS spokesperson says.

WHO CARES FOR MY PET IF I HAVE TO MOVE TO QUARANTINE?

SPCA chief operating officer Sam Powell encourages people to make plans for pet care in advance, in case of emergency.

If you test positive for Covid-19, you can still arrange for someone to come to your home and feed and look after your animal.

"Don't be worried or get deterred from getting a test because you're worried about your animal. There are things in place to support people," she told 1News.

"The SPCA are here to help in any way we can, and want to reassure people that their pets won't be left uncared for if they need to go into quarantine."

That care could mean helping arrange a cattery or kennel for your animal to stay at, if it's not being cared for at home.

As a last-resort, Powell says they can also help temporarily care for animals at the SPCA facilities. They've done so already for a handful of cases.

"If that's the situation there, we're more than happy to help, and often we can talk through some of these things with people, and that's also helpful," Powell says.

"Really it's often a tough time for people so sometimes we've got to talk things through, and we've got a lot of information on our website."

Source: istock.com

WHAT HAPPENS TO MY KIDS IF I NEED TO GO TO QUARANTINE?

Much like pets, some people care for others, whether young children or older people.

If you test positive for Covid-19 and have dependents such as children, they can be moved to quarantine with you, ARPHS says.

"Where a case has a support person, arrangements can also be made to move that support person with the case if appropriate."

Manaaki staff will help people find appropriate services and resources to isolate safely, ARHPS says.

WHAT IF I WANT TO QUARANTINE AT HOME INSTEAD?

Exemptions to stay at home rather than quarantine are rare and granted on a "case-by-case" basis, ARPHS says.

"[Exemptions] may be granted where, for example, there are complex medical or social situations," the spokesperson says.

If an exemption is granted, support is available for people isolating at home.

"Examples of the support available include food, baby needs, toiletries, laundry assistance, and financial assistance, as needed."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there are no concerns about quarantine facilities filling up, with around 150 spaces still available.

"They increase regularly as those who recover exit our facilities," she says.

GET TESTED

The Ministry of Health urges people in Auckland to keep getting tested if they have any symptoms.

According to the World Health Organization, the main symptoms linked to the Delta variant include a cough, sore throat, headache and fever, as well as headaches, runny nose, and loss of smell or taste.

"Testing at high levels in Auckland remains an essential part of our outbreak response to detect every community case and stop onwards transmission," the Ministry of Health says.

"We continue to urge anyone in Auckland with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, to come forward to be tested."