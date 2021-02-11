'Caring' mother badly injured in hit-and-run forgives driver, family says

The family of a woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run says she does not hate the driver and forgives them.

Anna Chesterfield is recovering after being badly injured in a hit and run in Lower Hutt on January 30, 2021. Source: Supplied

By Hamish Cardwell for rnz.co.nz

Mother-of-two Anna Chesterfield was heading to the pharmacy in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita on January 30 when a car plowed into her.

CCTV footage of the incident has been described as showing her being flung about 20 metres down the road, with the car not stopping or slowing down.

Her cousin Nicky Wilton said she was badly injured.

"She had fractures to her face and a fractured sternum.

"She had a fractured tibia and fibia and multiple [bruises]."

Chesterfield had surgery last week when a rod was inserted into her leg. She is in a stable condition now.

Today, she was transferred to Hutt Hospital closer to family.

Wilton said it could take at least a year for Chesterfield to fully recover but she was making great progress.

"She is remarkably well considering what she's been through.

"Today when I talked to her she was very chatty, she is healing really well."

Wilton said Chesterfield was a caring, kind person who believed the best in people.

"When I spoke to Anna, she indicated to me that she has absolutely no hate towards this person.

"That she forgives them for what they did and ... it was just a mistake that they had made."

A Givealittle campaign has raised more than $12,000.

In the Hutt Valley District Court this morning, Jade Mark Harris, 27, from Naenae in Lower Hutt was named as the person arrested over the incident.

He faces a charge of driving a vehicle carelessly causing injury, not stopping after being involved in an accident, and driving while forbidden.

Harris was remanded on bail on the condition he not try to contact the victim, or her family, and not drive a car.