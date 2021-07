The cost of looking after baby orca Toa has so far cost taxpayers around $10,000.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The figure does not include the cost for Department of Conservation staffing.

The young calf needs round-the-clock care after becoming separated from his mother in Plimmerton, north of the capital, eight days ago.

Toa is currently being cared for in a pen near a wharf at Hongoeka after he was found by a teenager stranded and struggling in a rock pool.

read more Wellington teen describes 'close' bond he's formed with stranded baby orca