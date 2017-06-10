Cardrona ski season kicks off with opening of new 'chondola' express ski lifts

The world famous Cardrona ski fields near Wanaka celebrated the start of the ski season today with the opening of the McDougall's Express Chondola, as they look forward to good numbers this winter.

The "chondola," a new combined express lift of eight-person gondola cabins and six-seater chairs, was opened with a powhiri at 8.30am today, along with the beginners' slopes and McDougall's run.

It is hoped the new lift will decrease wait times, while also allowing first-time skiers and snowboarders, as well as sightseers, to be able to visit the top of the mountain without having to get on and off a chair.

Chilly conditions greeted the early skiers, with temperatures hovering around 0 degrees for the day.

The Remarkables' was also opened today and was celebrated with champagne at the base of Curvey Basin Express.

Mt Hutt opened yesterday and Coronet Peak is expected to open next weekend, ahead of other South Island ski fields.

In the North Island, meanwhile, Whakapapa opened last weekend with its beginners' area, Happy Valley, a month ahead of schedule.