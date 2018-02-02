Cardrona ski field hit with year's first dumping of snow amid summer of sweltering temperatures nationwide

As New Zealand swelters through a hot summer, Cardrona skifield has experienced its first dumping of snow of the year.

Cardrona ski field's first dumping of snow for 2018. Source: Cardrona

The South Island ski field was blanketed in 5cm of snow overnight brought in by an icy blast.

A spokesperson for the ski field says the gondola will be open at midday today for sightseeing.