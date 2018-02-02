Cardrona ski field hit with year's first dumping of snow amid summer of sweltering temperatures nationwide

Source:
As New Zealand swelters through a hot summer, Cardrona skifield has experienced its first dumping of snow of the year.
Cardrona ski field's first dumping of snow for 2018.
Source: Cardrona
The South Island ski field was blanketed in 5cm of snow overnight brought in by an icy blast.
A spokesperson for the ski field says the gondola will be open at midday today for sightseeing.
After the closure of some bike and cart tracks today the ski field's summer operations are expected to return to normal tomorrow.
