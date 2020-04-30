Car yard blaze that engulfed a dozen cars in Auckland overnight treated as suspicious

Over a dozen cars have been destroyed after a fire broke out at an Auckland car wreckers yard overnight.

Smoke seen across Auckland after a fire breaks out in New Lynn. Source: Armin Pasagic

According to police, the fire is now being considered suspicious and they are working with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators as part of their investigation.

Fire and Emergency NZ says up to 15 cars were alight when the four fire trucks arrived after recieving multiple calls around 1am.

Firefighters left the scene around 6am, a spokesperson said.

Police say they have had a scene guard outside the property overnight with scene examination set to take place today.

Locals on social media said they were woken by multiple sounds of explosions.