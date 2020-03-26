Car use jumps in first week of Alert Level 3

The number of cars on the road immediately doubled the day that Covid-19 restrictions were eased to level 3, transport data shows.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge usually sees about 170,000 vehicles each day, but during lockdown there's only a trickle of “essential” workers. Source: 1 NEWS

By Kate Newton of rnz.co.nz

The Transport Agency has been releasing weekly monitoring data for Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin since the beginning of level 4 restrictions.

Over that time, light vehicle traffic had dropped by up to 90 per cent compared to regular volumes.

However, the latest set of data - which includes the first four days of Level 3 - showed people were already heading back to the roads en masse.

In each of the cities, traffic more than doubled between April 27 - the last day of lockdown - and April 28, when Level 3 took effect.

Although April 27 was a public holiday, the number of cars on the road was still at least double what it had been each day the previous week.

Car and other light vehicle traffic in Level 3, week 1. Source: RNZ / Kate Newton

Despite the jump since Level 4, car traffic was still well down on regular volumes.

Averaged across the weekdays, it was down 55 per cent in Auckland, 61 per cent in Wellington, 74 per cent in Christchurch, 38 per cent in Hamilton and 51 per cent in Dunedin.

Heavy traffic in all five cities also jumped after the move to Level 3, particularly in Hamilton and Dunedin where the number of trucks and other freight vehicles was at near-normal volumes.

Level 3 restrictions allow people to use public transport to get to work, school or exercise but that did not seem to affect passenger numbers, which stayed low throughout last week.

Public transport use in Level 3, week 1. Source: RNZ / Kate Newton