Car tyres slashed in Wellington suburb as tension rises over parking

Tension is rising among residents in a Wellington suburb after the tyres on cars parked near the city's airport were slashed.

Wellington City Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman says the problem started in October after residents became "annoyed" that people were exploiting free parking in the streets of Miramar.

Kauri Street resident Howard Rait has also come forward saying he's counted more than 200 cars that have had their tyres slashed, including his own.

"Everybody here, who is having this trouble, they're coughing up $200 a tyre," he told 1 NEWS, adding that means $40,000 worth of damage has been done.

Mr Rait believes the suspect is someone "who's had enough with council".

"We've already had a guy on a push bike die because he tripped over one of the illegal fences that people have been trying to put there to stop people parking on the grass," he said.

Councillor Calvi-Freeman says it's not illegal to park in the streets.

"The residents have to realise that these streets are public streets," he said.

"On the other hand when there is too much parking pressure we have to do something about it."

He says the council will be engaging with the public late January to resolve the issue.

Options to do so include creating resident only zones, time limited zones and by painting yellow lines on corners and around driveways, he said.

The councillor believes the airport "is the cause of this problem."

"They're a growing and successful airport and a lot of these are clearly airport travellers. They should be working with us to help solve this problem."

Police say they are aware of the incidents and are investigating.

Locals are advised to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and to ring 111 immediately to report anything suspicious.

