Car travelled wrong direction for about 10km before Wellington motorway crash that killed two

Two people have died after a serious crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway early this morning, which saw their car travelling the wrong way for around 10 kilometres.

Two others were seriously injured when two cars crashed at around 4.20am today, police confirmed to 1 NEWS.

It's believed the two who died were travelling southbound in a northbound lane when the two vehicles collided.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police say the vehicle in which two people died today entered the motorway by turning right into a northbound lane from Cornish Street, Petone.

This means the vehicle travelled the wrong way down the motorway for around 10 kilometres before the fatal crash.

Part of the motorway was closed for several hours, with no access from the the Molesworth Street and Tinakori Road on-ramps.

The crash scene on the Wellington Urban Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

The northbound lanes have since been reopened, police say.

The serious crash unit is investigating.