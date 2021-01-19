TODAY |

Car travelled wrong direction for about 10km before Wellington motorway crash that killed two

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died after a serious crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway early this morning, which saw their car travelling the wrong way for around 10 kilometres.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two others were seriously injured in the crash, police said. Source: Breakfast

Two others were seriously injured when two cars crashed at around 4.20am today, police confirmed to 1 NEWS.

It's believed the two who died were travelling southbound in a northbound lane when the two vehicles collided.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police say the vehicle in which two people died today entered the motorway by turning right into a northbound lane from Cornish Street, Petone.

This means the vehicle travelled the wrong way down the motorway for around 10 kilometres before the fatal crash.

Part of the motorway was closed for several hours, with no access from the the Molesworth Street and Tinakori Road on-ramps.

The crash scene on the Wellington Urban Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

The northbound lanes have since been reopened, police say.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 105 and quote the event number P045189509.

New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Car travelled wrong direction for about 10km before Wellington motorway crash that killed two
2
Government attempting to obtain small batch of Covid-19 vaccines early for border staff
3
'Might as well get my horse and cart' — Newly lowered speeds on some state highways frustrate locals
4
'So easy even for a girl' — The Warehouse apologises for sexist product description
5
'Choose love over hatred' — Melania Trump bids farewell as First Lady in video
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Might as well get my horse and cart' — Newly lowered speeds on some state highways frustrate locals

Full video: Chris Hipkins explains why pre-departure Covid-19 tests now required for most NZ arrivals
00:48

NZ to require pre-departure Covid-19 tests for most countries starting next week

Temperatures dropping well below summer average as wet and windy weather hits NZ