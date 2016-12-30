 

Car takes a wrong turn, drives into wharf at Whakatane River

A car has been caught on camera taking a wrong turn and driving off the wharf at Whakatane River today.

A car took a wrong turn at the Whakatane River today.

Source: Twitter/Mitch Kinney

Onlooker Mitch Kinney took a photo of the car after it drove down the stairs.

"Someone's taken a wrong turn down at the Whakatane River," Mr Kinney wrote when he posted the photo on Twitter this morning. 

Mr Kinney told 1 NEWS the car got stuck on a small canoe access ramp at the river.

"It's a car with controls for people with disabilities and the driver got the controls mixed up," Mr Kinney said.

The fire service were called to the wharf today at 11.30am to assist the car, said a fire spokesperson.

No one was trapped.

