Car stolen at knifepoint in Christchurch

A vehicle has been stolen at knifepoint in Christchurch this morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Huxley and Burlington Streets, in Sydenham, about 7am, police said in a statement.

The suspect, believed to be a woman, was wearing a red-and-white bandana across her face, a black leather jacket and possibly a green cap.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or spotted a silver 2003 Toyota Ist this morning with registration number JWH495.