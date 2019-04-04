TODAY |

Car stolen at knifepoint in Christchurch

1 NEWS
A vehicle has been stolen at knifepoint in Christchurch this morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Huxley and Burlington Streets, in Sydenham, about 7am, police said in a statement.

The suspect, believed to be a woman, was wearing a red-and-white bandana across her face, a black leather jacket and possibly a green cap.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or spotted a silver 2003 Toyota Ist this morning with registration number JWH495.

If the vehicle or woman is seen, police have advised not to approach but to call 111 immediately.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
