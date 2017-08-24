Car smashes into truck after fleeing police, forcing closure of SH1 north of Wellington

A car fleeing police has smashed into a truck north of Wellington, causing major traffic headaches on State Highway 1.

The incident took place just north of Peka Peka shortly after 6am.

The car had been heading south, but turned around and started driving north.

When it hit the truck, it was going north in the southbound lane just north of Peka Peka on the Kāpiti Coast.

Two people suffered minor injuries and one person has been taken into custody.