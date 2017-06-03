Car smashes into a row of parked cars outside an Auckland petrol station

The moment a vehicle mounts a South Auckland footpath, collides into a recycle bin before smashing into a row of parked cars has been caught on CCTV.

The video was posted to Facebook this morning by staff at the Mobil petrol station on Grove Road, Papakura and has since been viewed over 4,000 times.

The car can be seen driving at speed down the road before driving onto the footpath, crashing into a recycle bin which sends rubbish flying before crashing into a row of parked cars.

The bumper is torn off the car and strikes into an oncoming vehicle.

Manager Kuldeeb Bajwa told 1 NEWS the incident occurred on Wednesday at 10.20am when he was out the back of the petrol station.

"I ran from the back when I heard the crash," Mr Bajwa said.

"There was one driver and they took him in an ambulance."

Police told 1 NEWS ambulance staff assessed two patients at the scene.