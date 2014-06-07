Car with six teenage girls inside rolls onto roof after police pursuit in Auckland

Source:
A vehicle with six teenage girls inside took police on a brief pursuit last night, before crashing in Auckland and ending up on its roof.
Police car (File picture).
Source: 1 NEWS
A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS police began following the car after seeing it driving dangerously at 1.55am.
Police signaled for it to pull over, but the car failed to stop.
Some of the girls suffered minor injuries after the crash.
The girls will be referred to Youth Aid.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news