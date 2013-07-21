Car with six occupants flees police in Wellington before crashing, killing a teenager

A car load of six people crashed after the driver failed to stop for Police in Wellington last night, leaving a teenager dead and the five others hurt.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Sam Hoyle said the driver failed to stop about 2.44am on State Highway 1 near the Terrace Tunnel.

The vehicle had been reported stolen and Police began to pursue it north, but it crashed just south of the Tawa Interchange.

A teenager died at the scene and the five others in the car were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Police informed the dead teen's next of kin.