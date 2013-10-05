Car rolls near Kerikeri, leaving one person trapped

Emergency services are responding to a car that has rolled at the intersection of State Highway 10 and Kerikeri Road in Kerikeri.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash happened about 5pm and five people were in the car, police said. Only one car was involved.

One person was trapped in the car the Fire Service was working to free them.

Three ambulance crews were sent to the scene and a spokesperson said they treated six patients.

Four have minor injuries, one serious and one moderate.