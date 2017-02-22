Car ripped open in BOP collision, ploughs into kiwifruit factory

A car has been ripped open by a crash at Katikati in the Bay of Plenty, leaving an elderly man in a serious condition.

The car involved in the crash at Katikati lost its doors. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson says the car was "t-boned" by another car and crashed into the Seeka kiwifruit factory.

A man aged in his seventies was seriously injured.

Wreckage of the car Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter