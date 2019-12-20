Car rams into Work and Income office in Thames

A man has been arrested after a car rammed into a Work and Income office in Thames today.

The Work and Income building on Pollen St, Thames. Source: Google Maps

Threats were made inside the building before a vehicle slammed into the glass doors of the building on Pollen St, at around 9.30am, a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Staff went into a "voluntary lockdown as a precaution", police say.

It's understood the glass on the doors shattered when the car crashed into it, but no one was injured.

Work and Income Waikato regional commissioner Te Rehia Papesch says police were initially called after alleged threats made against staff.

"When security incidents occur at our MSD offices, we have a standard process we follow to protect staff, clients, our security guards and members of the public," she told 1 NEWS.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after the incident.

The centre has been closed after the crash, and will remain closed as the damage is assessed.