TODAY |

Car rams into Work and Income office in Thames

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after a car rammed into a Work and Income office in Thames today.

The Work and Income building on Pollen St, Thames. Source: Google Maps

Threats were made inside the building before a vehicle slammed into the glass doors of the building on Pollen St, at around 9.30am, a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Staff went into a "voluntary lockdown as a precaution", police say.

It's understood the glass on the doors shattered when the car crashed into it, but no one was injured.

Work and Income Waikato regional commissioner Te Rehia Papesch says police were initially called after alleged threats made against staff.

"When security incidents occur at our MSD offices, we have a standard process we follow to protect staff, clients, our security guards and members of the public," she told 1 NEWS.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after the incident.

The centre has been closed after the crash, and will remain closed as the damage is assessed.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our clients today – we want to encourage anyone needing help to give us a call on 0800 559 009 or use their MyMSD app," Ms Papesch says.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:23
Middlemore Hospital postpones hundreds of surgeries to focus on White Island victims
2
Supreme Court rejects double-murder convict Mark Lundy's bid for third trial
3
Steven Adams interrupts Chris Paul to say his new suit look is 'dapper', not fresh
4
Jimmy Neesham the only Kiwi to be bought in 2020 IPL auction
5
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:59

Tears all around as woman who helps needy in South Auckland surprised with $3500
00:29

Petrol in Christchurch drops below $2 a litre ahead of Christmas
05:39

Pro and anti gun lobbies calling to extend gun buyback as collection period ends
03:20

'When is Arthur going to get a break?' - Arthur Allan Thomas' brother questions fair trial