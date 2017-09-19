Car pulled from water after plunging into Auckland harbour, fears one person trapped inside

Source:
One person is reported to have been in a car that plunged into the water near central Auckland, police say.
The accident happened on Curran St, Westhaven, which runs along the bank of Waitemata Harbour leading to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.
Emergency services were called to Westhaven at 7:21pm.
Officers aboard a police boat have marked a spot in the water where the car has sunk.
A police diver is working to attach a chain so the vehicle can be salvaged.
