Car plunges 80m off cliff in Waikato

Three people have been pulled from a car that's gone off a cliff in Waitomo District in Waikato.

Accident sign Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were told a car had gone off the cliff on Rauparaha Street in Marokopa about 11.30am today, police say.

The car had travelled some distance down the cliff, with reports suggesting it could have been as far as 80 metres.

Rescue crews had since pulled three people from the vehicle.

They were being checked by medical staff and no details were available about their injuries yet, police said.