Car ploughs into Panmure party leaving one person critical, another in serious condition

One person is in critical condition after a car drown into a crowd of people in Panmure early this morning.
The incident happened at around 1:30am on Tripoli Road shortly after a fight broke out at a party.
Police told 1NEWS that a group of people approached the party to start an altercation.
Two people were injured and both were taken to Auckland Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other critical.
The driver fled the scene after ploughing into the crowd and Police are continuing their inquiries this morning.
