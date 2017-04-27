Car passenger killed in South Auckland crash following police chase

One person has been killed in a car crash in South Auckland this morning.

Police have confirmed they were following a Honda shortly before it crashed just after 3am today, killing the male passenger, after the driver was spotted doing a burnout in Mangere East.

An unmarked police car had pursued the vehicle, but 40 seconds after the chase was called off the car crashed into a building on the corner of Mangere and Walmsley Road.



A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS that one person died at the scene.

The driver of the car has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the matter will be reported to the IPCA.