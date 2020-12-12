Car made famous in Pretty Woman up for sale at classic car auction in Auckland

With overseas travel off the cards for most and interest rates at historic lows, Webb's latest classic car auction is four times its actual size this year.

Fancy channelling your inner Richard Gere and taking the same model car he drove in Pretty Woman for a spin? Then the 1989 Lotus Esprit is one of the highlights at the classic car auction this weekend.

The reason being is that it is exactly the same type of car that Richard Gere used to pick up Julia Roberts in the opening scenes of the 1990 hit film.

Given Gere's character's wealth in the movie, surprisingly the Lotus is only tipped to fetch a modest mid to late $30,000.

The variety of classic cars is impressive. From modest Austin A30s, to Mini Coopers to Aston Martins to luxury Porsches.

Not modest, is a remarkable collection of Indian motorcycles from the 1920s including a rare 1928 401. It's expected to attract bids of between $125-150,000.

Webb's anticipating at least $3.5 million to be parked at auction.