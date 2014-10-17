Car jump-start packs sold in NZ recalled after fires

Reports that a line of jump-starting packs have been catching fire after use have seen the devices recalled.

Although there have been no reported injuries, the batteries in some Projecta IS900E and IS1200E series jump-starter packs have overheated after being used on a vehicle, and subsequently caught fire, their manufacturer says.

Customers have been told to stop using the products immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, Brown & Watson International said today.

The packs are sold in Australia and New Zealand.