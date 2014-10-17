 

Car jump-start packs sold in NZ recalled after fires

NZN

Reports that a line of jump-starting packs have been catching fire after use have seen the devices recalled.

Car keys

Although there have been no reported injuries, the batteries in some Projecta IS900E and IS1200E series jump-starter packs have overheated after being used on a vehicle, and subsequently caught fire, their manufacturer says.

Customers have been told to stop using the products immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, Brown & Watson International said today.

The packs are sold in Australia and New Zealand.

"BWI is currently investigating the cause of the issue and will not be returning the product to the shelves until the problem has been fixed," the company said.

