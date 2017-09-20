 

Car hits students near school on Auckland's North Shore, one patient critical

Five pedestrians have been struck by a car near a school on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

The incident happened around 8.30am on Wairau Road, near Westlake Girls High School, leaving one female in a critical condition and another in a serious condition, police said.

Westlake Girls High School said three of its students were involved.

Westlake Boys High School said one of its students was involved. Students who witnessed the incident are receiving counselling.

Both the patient in critical condition and the patient in serious condition have been taken to Auckland Hospital. Three other patients have moderate to minor injuries. 

One patient is critical after the shocking incident near Westlake Girls High School.
It is unclear at this stage if the fifth patient was a student.

Roads have been closed on Auckland's North Shore following a serious incident outside Westlake Girls High School

Auckland Transport says that a section of Wairau Rd is closed with significant congestion in the area.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident near Westlake Girls High School.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is talking to police. The road is closed between Porana and Forest Hill Roads.

One nearby resident told 1 NEWS that "everyone is in shock".

