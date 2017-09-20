 

Car that hit students outside North Shore school was a Nissan Skyline sports car

The vehicle involved in a crash outside a school on Auckland's North Shore which left five people injured, two of them seriously, was a Nissan sports car.

The Nissan Skyline had considerable damage after the crash, which happened outside Westlake Girls High School.
The incident happened around 8.30am on Wairau Road, near Westlake Girls High School, leaving one female in a critical condition and another in a serious condition, Police said.

Police said all of the five people injured are students from either Westlake Girls and Westlake Boys schools and their families have been notified.

The 2000 Nissan Skyline suffered considerable damage to its front end and was taken away on a flat-bed truck.

Five pedestrians were struck by a car near a school on Auckland's North Shore this morning.
The driver of the car, who was unharmed, is speaking with Police about the incident.

Part of Wairau Rd was closed but has since been re-opened.

