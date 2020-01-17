TODAY |

Car fire on motorway north of Auckland Harbour Bridge causing significant delays

Source:  1 NEWS

A burning vehicle on the motorway north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing significant delays for commuters heading to the North Shore.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A burning vehicle on State Highway 1 is causing significant delays for commuters heading north. Source: NZTA

The vehicle fire caught on State Highway 1 in Northcote, near the Esmonde Road off-ramp with video showing crews attempting to put the fire out.

Two lanes are blocked northbound and one lane is blocked southbound.

As a result, two lanes are blocked northbound and one lane is blocked southbound, with police advising motorists to expect significant delays

Drivers were asked by police to delay journeys or consider alternative routes or allow extra time.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
3
Blues down Chiefs in pre-season clash despite Damian McKenzie looking confident in 20-minute cameo
4
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
5
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:33

Latest Head Hunters video features face painting, a petting zoo and Sir Pita Sharples

Breakthrough discovery by NZ scientists could change the way dementia, strokes are treated

Update on Government's finances shows slight surplus

Man bitten by shark south of Sydney