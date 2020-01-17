Car fire on motorway north of Auckland Harbour Bridge causing significant delays

A burning vehicle on the motorway north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing significant delays for commuters heading to the North Shore.

The vehicle fire caught on State Highway 1 in Northcote, near the Esmonde Road off-ramp with video showing crews attempting to put the fire out.

As a result, two lanes are blocked northbound and one lane is blocked southbound, with police advising motorists to expect significant delays