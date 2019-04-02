TODAY |

Car fire in East Auckland, body may be inside

Police are investigating what may be a body inside a burning car in the East Auckland suburb of Flat Bush this evening.

Emergency services were called to Chapel Road shortly after 8pm today.

“Initial reports indicate a body may be in the vehicle,” police said.

People are asked to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.

Cordons are in place on Chapel Road and Ormiston Road, and Stancombe Road and Chapel Road.

Investigations continue and a scene examination will take place tomorrow.

