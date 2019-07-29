TODAY |

Car on fire and gunshots in Auckland suburb likely linked, police say

Source:  1 NEWS

A car being set on fire and reports of gunshots in an Auckland suburb early this morning are likely linked, police say.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, they received a call around 3am reporting gunshots had been fired on Farrelly Avenue in Mt Roskill.

Police say it appears that a gun has been discharged. No one was injured.

Shortly after this incident, police received reports that a car was on fire at nearby Denny Avenue.

Early indications are that these two matters may be related, police say.


New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
