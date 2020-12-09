Car filmed flipping onto roof in serious crash on wet Whanganui street

Police are trying to track down the driver of a car who crashed on a wet Whanganui road today, flipping onto its roof.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The crash was caught on video by a neighbour's camera and supplied to 1 NEWS.

In the video, the white car can be seen speeding down Harper St when it clips the curb and flips onto its side before landing on its roof.

The road was wet at the time and the driver appears to have driven through a large puddle.

The crash occurred just before 4.20pm today but the driver had left by the time emergency services arrived, a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

It's a notorious road that's been home to multiple crashes, according to the person who filmed the flip.

"This happens a couple of times a year on this bend, the driver was amazingly OK and gapped it before the police could arrive," they told 1 NEWS.

Police say they're now trying to track down the driver.