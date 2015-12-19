 

Car driver dies in collision with logging truck in Bay of Plenty

A car driver has died in a collision with a logging truck in the Bay of Plenty.

Police say they were called at 6.53pm to the crash on Ash Pit Road at Rerewhakaaitu, south of Rotorua.

The driver of the car has died at the scene, while the truck driver was uninjured.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Ash Pit Road will be closed between Republican and Rerewhakaaitu Roads while a scene examination is carried out.

Diversions are being put in place but police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the next few hours if at all possible.

