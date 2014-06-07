 

Car driver dies after collision with truck on SH1 in Levin

One person has died following a crash involving a truck and a car on State Highway One at Levin.

Police car night generic

Police car (File picture).

Police say the crash happened at the junction with Ward St tonight.

The driver of the car is deceased while the truck driver is uninjured.

Both vehicles have been removed from the scene and the road was scheduled to reopen soon, police said in a release about 9.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team will investigate the crash.

Accidents

