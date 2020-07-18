TODAY |

Car driven through the front of The Warehouse in Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

Shoppers at The Warehouse in Napier got a shock today as a car was driven through the front entrance.

A car which was driven through the front entrance of The Warehouse in Napier. Source: Max Robb

Police said they received a report of a car crashing into the building on Hastings Street about 12.33pm today.

A small white hatchback had crashed through the entrance, coming to rest in the entryway.

Two people appeared to be uninjured by the crash, but Police said one person was taken to hospital for a possible medical issue afterwards.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
