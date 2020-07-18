Car driven through the front of The Warehouse in Napier

Shoppers at The Warehouse in Napier got a shock today as a car was driven through the front entrance.

A car which was driven through the front entrance of The Warehouse in Napier. Source: Max Robb

Police said they received a report of a car crashing into the building on Hastings Street about 12.33pm today.

A small white hatchback had crashed through the entrance, coming to rest in the entryway.