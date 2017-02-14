Car was doing 40km/h when abducted Auckland woman leapt to safety

The search continues for a man who yesterday abducted a woman in broad daylight in Auckland and indecently assaulted her before she leapt from the car at 40km/h.

Police say the woman has been released from hospital and is now recovering from her injuries, but remains "traumatised".

The woman, aged in her mid-20s, was walking in Eden Terrace early yesterday afternoon when a man grabbed her from behind.

After a struggle, she was able to escape from the vehicle by jumping out while it was moving.

The woman was treated in Auckland Hospital for her injuries.

The suspect's description has been updated today - he has been described as being a light-skinned Maori or Pacific Islander with a fat/solid build about 180cm tall.

He has full-length tattoos on both arms and was wearing an unbuttoned checkered collared shirt, coloured white, red and blue, and his sleeves were rolled up.

He had a grey crew-neck t-shirt on underneath.

The woman described the vehicle as a dark silver or grey medium sized SUV - the size of a Toyota RAV 4 or Honda CRV, but the make and model are not yet known - and she described the interior as being quite clean.

Police said those with a similar vehicle who did not know its whereabouts, or possibly loaned it to someone yesterday should contact police to eliminate their vehicle from the investigation.

Anyone who has seen a car like the description is urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6558 immediately.