Car crushing machine catches fire at South Auckland scrap pile, site of large January blaze

A car crushing machine has caught fire at a scrap metal site in South Auckland, the same location of a blaze in January.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the two-storey machine was at Global Metal Solutions Papakura.
Multiple crews responded to the scene, and he fire is now contained, a spokesperson said.
In January, black smoke billowed from a large fire at the site.
At the time, authorities warned residents in the area to take measures to avoid the smoke, including staying indoors and closing windows.
A section of Hunua Road was also closed while firefighters battled the blaze.