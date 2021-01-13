Car crushing machine catches fire at South Auckland scrap pile, site of large January blaze

A car crushing machine has caught fire at a scrap metal site in South Auckland, the same location of a blaze in January.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the two-storey machine was at Global Metal Solutions Papakura.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, and he fire is now contained, a spokesperson said.

In January, black smoke billowed from a large fire at the site.

At the time, authorities warned residents in the area to take measures to avoid the smoke, including staying indoors and closing windows.