Car crashes into water in Wellington, three people injured

Three people are injured, one of them seriously, after a car crashed into the water at a Wellington bay.

A car crashed off the road and into the water at Shark Bay, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

The car crashed off the road into the water at Shark Bay, Maupia, at around 2.15pm today.

One person has been taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Two others have also been treated for minor injuries, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Photos from the scene show a silver car crashed onto the rocks at the bay, and flipped onto its back, near Shelley Bay Rd.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

