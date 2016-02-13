Car crashes into power pole, knocking down power lines in South Auckland

Source:
A car has crashed into a power pole, knocking down the power lines onto the road in South Auckland.
Emergency services are at the scene on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road.
There are no serious injuries.
Police are warning motorists that the road is blocked, affecting access to Splore Festival for at least two hours.
Those travelling to and from the festival need to travel via Miranda.
Police are also warning motorists to expect significant delays for those people travelling to the NZ Polo Open.
